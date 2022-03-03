Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 7,090 VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Oil Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OIH. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 336,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,216,000 after buying an additional 50,622 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,970,000 after purchasing an additional 44,920 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter worth $576,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 53.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,064,000 after purchasing an additional 37,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 339.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 28,348 shares during the last quarter.

OIH stock opened at $252.79 on Thursday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $164.41 and a 1-year high of $254.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.83.

