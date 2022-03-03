Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 4,964 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in RLI in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in RLI in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RLI in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $101.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.36. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $96.22 and a 12-month high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.36. RLI had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 14.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RLI shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Compass Point upgraded shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

