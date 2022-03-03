Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,370,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,967,000 after purchasing an additional 30,499 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,685,000 after acquiring an additional 168,424 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,232,000 after acquiring an additional 167,983 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,724,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,224,000 after acquiring an additional 130,417 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 944,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,915,000 after acquiring an additional 25,288 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $145.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $154.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

