Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.66% of TAT Technologies worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in TAT Technologies by 17.2% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the period. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TATT opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31. TAT Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TAT Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

TAT Technologies Ltd. provides a variety of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. It operates through the following business segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions & Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Services (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components & OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

