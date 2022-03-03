Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 821,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 171,752 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.10% of Gold Resource worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 16,949 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Resource by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 422,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 236,400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Gold Resource by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,279,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Gold Resource by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 140,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 28,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Resource by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 48,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

GORO opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Gold Resource Co. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

GORO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Gold Resource Profile (Get Rating)

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

