Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,875 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 471,925 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of Groupon worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Groupon by 750.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Groupon during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Groupon during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Groupon during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Groupon by 102,114.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,155 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Groupon alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Groupon stock opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.04. Groupon, Inc. has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $568.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.33.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Groupon had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $223.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Groupon’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Groupon (Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.