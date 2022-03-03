Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $27.85, but opened at $29.20. Rent-A-Center shares last traded at $29.46, with a volume of 9,705 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RCII shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.10.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.53). Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 68.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCII. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

