Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) will post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.29. Repay posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RPAY shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

Shares of Repay stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 0.75. Repay has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $25.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,386,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,816,000 after acquiring an additional 123,697 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 24,299 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 46,380 shares during the last quarter.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

