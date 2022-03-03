Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.58) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($3.83) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($3.93) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.38.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $96.62 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $142.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.97.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.88) by $0.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.