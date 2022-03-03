Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Telecom Italia S.p.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TIIAY)

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Telecom Italia in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telecom Italia’s FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Telecom Italia from €0.35 ($0.39) to €0.27 ($0.30) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Telecom Italia from €0.48 ($0.54) to €0.37 ($0.42) in a report on Friday, February 25th. HSBC raised Telecom Italia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telecom Italia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.71.

Shares of TIIAY opened at $3.80 on Thursday. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51.

Telecom Italia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.