Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

AVIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

AVIR stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of -1.55.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.02. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.49%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $58,027,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,684,000 after buying an additional 1,644,396 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 9,984.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,541,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 731,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Polly A. Murphy bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

