Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fate Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial analyst R. Karnauskas forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FATE. Cowen assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $34.97 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $98.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 575.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $385,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,702 shares of company stock valued at $6,239,837. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

