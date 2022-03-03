Research Analysts Offer Predictions for S&P Global Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for S&P Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.94 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPGI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.89.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $399.12 on Wednesday. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $325.50 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.23. The company has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

