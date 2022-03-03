Research Analysts Set Expectations for Trevali Mining Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$0.25 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. cut their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trevali Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.26.

Shares of Trevali Mining stock opened at C$1.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.77. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.13 and a 1-year high of C$2.75. The company has a market cap of C$126.65 million and a P/E ratio of 3.82.

Trevali Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

