Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for EPAM Systems (EPAM)

3/1/2022 – EPAM Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $630.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – EPAM Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $680.00 to $325.00.

2/28/2022 – EPAM Systems was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/28/2022 – EPAM Systems was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $410.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $776.00.

2/25/2022 – EPAM Systems was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/22/2022 – EPAM Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $770.00 to $555.00.

2/18/2022 – EPAM Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $840.00 to $650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – EPAM Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $824.00 to $776.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – EPAM Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $672.00 to $630.00.

Shares of EPAM opened at $245.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 2.97. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.01 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $584.53.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total value of $4,785,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,125 shares of company stock valued at $43,579,057 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,414,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

