Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Short Interest Up 113.7% in February

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 604,600 shares, a growth of 113.7% from the January 31st total of 282,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 118.5 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Resolute Mining from GBX 40 ($0.54) to GBX 38 ($0.51) in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

RMGGF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 40,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,668. Resolute Mining has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

