Resource Planning Group Invests $233,000 in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Resource Planning Group bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 35,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS remained flat at $$30.04 during trading on Thursday. 23,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,231. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.23.

