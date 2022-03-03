Resource Planning Group Lowers Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Resource Planning Group reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,076,358. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average is $39.00. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $35.26 and a 52-week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

