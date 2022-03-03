Resource Planning Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Resource Planning Group reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $36,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $42.76. 2,291,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,410,480. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average is $44.87. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $349.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.