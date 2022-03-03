Resource Planning Group Sells 70 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Resource Planning Group lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Resource Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,070 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,048,000 after acquiring an additional 546,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,826,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.73. The stock had a trading volume of 278,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,470. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.09. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.57 and a 52-week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

