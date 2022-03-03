Reviewing Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) & Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA)

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) and Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Personalis alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Personalis and Sera Prognostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Personalis 0 2 6 0 2.75 Sera Prognostics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Personalis presently has a consensus price target of $26.88, suggesting a potential upside of 169.02%. Sera Prognostics has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 299.57%. Given Sera Prognostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than Personalis.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Personalis and Sera Prognostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis $85.49 million 5.23 -$41.28 million ($1.48) -6.75 Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sera Prognostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Personalis.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.6% of Personalis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of Sera Prognostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Personalis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Personalis and Sera Prognostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis -76.29% -19.33% -16.50% Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sera Prognostics beats Personalis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Personalis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Personalis, Inc. engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.