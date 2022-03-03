Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RVLV. Guggenheim began coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $47,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,223 shares of company stock worth $7,688,382. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 109.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 21,832 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth about $10,931,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth about $6,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.65. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.32.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

