Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.50.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RVLV. Guggenheim began coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $47,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,223 shares of company stock worth $7,688,382. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.65. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.32.
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Revolve Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
