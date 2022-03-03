Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Upgraded at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rheinmetall from €121.00 ($135.96) to €122.00 ($137.08) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of RNMBY opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $35.70.
Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.
