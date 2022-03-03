Richard Scott Blackley Sells 2,605 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 2,605 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $18,000.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OSCR stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,485,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,960. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.06.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $496.07 million during the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 31.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OSCR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oscar Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $891,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,059,000 after buying an additional 719,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,222,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,369,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

