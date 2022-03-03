Richard Scott Blackley Sells 2,605 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 2,605 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $18,000.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
OSCR stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,485,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,960. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.06.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $496.07 million during the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 31.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $891,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,059,000 after buying an additional 719,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,222,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,369,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.
About Oscar Health (Get Rating)
Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oscar Health (OSCR)
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.