Riverbridge Partners LLC Boosts Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,575,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 32,198 shares during the period. Five Below makes up 3.2% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 2.81% of Five Below worth $325,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIVE. Truist Financial began coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.50.

Five Below stock traded down $7.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.92. The company had a trading volume of 48,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,030. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.14 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.99.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

