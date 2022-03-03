Riverbridge Partners LLC Raises Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics makes up approximately 2.1% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $217,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 29.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 41.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,507,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 31.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,568,000 after buying an additional 18,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $14,584,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,465,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,946 shares of company stock valued at $45,429,668. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.68. 53,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,500. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

VRSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

