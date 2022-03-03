Robert Greenberg Sells 85,083 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $3,684,093.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SKX traded down $2.87 on Thursday, hitting $40.77. 2,063,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average is $45.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. OTR Global cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

