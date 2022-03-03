Robert S. Silberman Acquires 13,001 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Stock

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 13,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.24 per share, for a total transaction of $783,180.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $60.45 on Thursday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $94.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 146.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,309 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,837,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $221,942,000 after purchasing an additional 89,811 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,957 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Strategic Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

