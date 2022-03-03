Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ISEE. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of ISEE opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 31,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $527,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 3,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $52,511.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,398. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

