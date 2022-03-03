Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 470 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 2,168.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Envestnet by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000.

Get Envestnet alerts:

ENV traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,755. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.51 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $85.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.89.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.57.

Envestnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.