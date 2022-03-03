Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3,610.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 209.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,719. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.29 and a 1-year high of $169.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.10. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.57.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

