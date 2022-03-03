Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.4% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 19.7% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

NYSE MDT traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.26. The company had a trading volume of 315,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,947,894. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.99. The firm has a market cap of $145.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.