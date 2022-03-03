Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Has $887,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,373,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,952,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,733 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,042 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,887,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,346,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $80.94. 1,449,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,206,539. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $342.67 billion, a PE ratio of -57.94, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.64. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $83.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

