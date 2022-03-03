Rocket Vault (RVF) Price Tops $0.0651 on Major Exchanges

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00042524 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,825.57 or 0.06581749 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,148.00 or 1.00506812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00046141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00046927 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002737 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

