Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.51

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.51 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 9.12 ($0.12). Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at GBX 8.68 ($0.12), with a volume of 555,355 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RKH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Rockhopper Exploration from GBX 10 ($0.13) to GBX 18 ($0.24) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.13) price objective on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of £39.77 million and a P/E ratio of -3.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.51.

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

