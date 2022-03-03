Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on RMTI. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
RMTI opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.54.
Rockwell Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.
