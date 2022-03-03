Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RMTI. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

RMTI opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 142,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

