Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Announces Earnings Results

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 15.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS.

RCKY stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.00. 287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,489. The firm has a market cap of $350.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.02. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 7.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 130.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

RCKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

