Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.75

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 19719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $39,585,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

