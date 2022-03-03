Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,817,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,957 shares during the quarter. Rollins accounts for approximately 1.3% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.78% of Rollins worth $130,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 19.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,298,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,385 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 182.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,127,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,820,000 after acquiring an additional 728,069 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 72.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,356,000 after acquiring an additional 588,725 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 1,712.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 592,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,248,000 after acquiring an additional 559,397 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 250.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 738,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,083,000 after acquiring an additional 527,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROL traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $33.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,723. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $34.74.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

