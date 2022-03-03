Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ROST stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.32. 42,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,195. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.94 and a 200-day moving average of $108.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROST. Cowen cut their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

