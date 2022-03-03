Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ROST. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $152.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.64. The company had a trading volume of 30,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,195. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.92. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.39%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at $4,281,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 51.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 34.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,064,000 after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 906,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

