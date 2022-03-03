Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-0.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.36. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.710-$5.120 EPS.

ROST traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.53. 3,266,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ross Stores has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.81.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,064,000 after acquiring an additional 353,069 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $2,113,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.