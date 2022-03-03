Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rover Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.17.

NASDAQ ROVR opened at $5.80 on Monday. Rover Group has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24.

In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 34,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $362,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tracy Knox sold 14,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $145,797.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,371 shares of company stock valued at $669,458 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madrona Venture Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth $306,104,000. Foundry Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the fourth quarter worth $197,620,000. True Wind Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the fourth quarter worth $134,541,000. MV Management XI L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the fourth quarter worth $112,301,000. Finally, Foundation Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,390,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

