Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $156.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $153.00 to $156.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.50.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE:ETN traded up $1.95 on Wednesday, reaching $154.12. The stock had a trading volume of 32,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,363. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.65 and a 200 day moving average of $163.00. The stock has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton has a 12-month low of $131.46 and a 12-month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.93%.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Eaton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,871,515,000 after buying an additional 115,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,538,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,543 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,025,000 after purchasing an additional 109,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eaton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,886,000 after purchasing an additional 274,249 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,580,000 after purchasing an additional 136,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.