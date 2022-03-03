Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target to C$45.00

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Canfor stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.69. The stock had a trading volume of 13,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,104. Canfor has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

