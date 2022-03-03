Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Price Target to $5.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on INO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

INO remained flat at $$3.05 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 81,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,425. The company has a market capitalization of $641.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.