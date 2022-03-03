Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.12% of Revolve Group worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,278,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,486,000 after buying an additional 623,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,480,000 after buying an additional 89,384 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 25.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 884,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,955,000 after buying an additional 180,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 306.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,127,000 after buying an additional 657,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 47.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 870,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,758,000 after buying an additional 281,600 shares in the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RVLV. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.65. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $5,262,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,223 shares of company stock valued at $7,688,382 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

