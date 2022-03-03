Royal Bank of Canada Has $5.11 Million Stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,440 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of Quidel worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Bbva USA raised its stake in Quidel by 695.6% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quidel during the third quarter worth $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Quidel by 41.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Quidel by 14,425.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Quidel by 57.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

QDEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $103.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.15 and its 200-day moving average is $128.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of -0.10. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $88.37 and a 52 week high of $180.06.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $1.68. Quidel had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 41.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Quidel Profile (Get Rating)

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.