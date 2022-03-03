Royal Bank of Canada Has $5.83 Million Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.10% of Leggett & Platt worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 40.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,389,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,002,000 after acquiring an additional 982,912 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 57.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,018,000 after acquiring an additional 332,224 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $10,310,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 42,868.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 167,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 166,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 38.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,657,000 after acquiring an additional 153,825 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LEG opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LEG shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

About Leggett & Platt (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.