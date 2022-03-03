Royal Bank of Canada Increases Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target to C$8.50

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EXE. Laurentian lowered their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Extendicare in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extendicare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.43.

EXE traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$7.71. The stock had a trading volume of 166,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,832. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 526.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$690.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of C$6.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.41.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

